Mother’s Day brings in big business for Las Vegas flower shops

Florist decorates a bouquet
Florist decorates a bouquet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re getting flowers for Mother’s Day, you’re not alone.

The owner of English Garden Florist on South Maryland Parkway has been preparing for this weekend for months. David Filter put in orders in December to get all the flowers and glassware he needed for the holiday.

He said Mother’s Day is his busiest week of the year, even more than Valentine’s Day. He adds that despite previous supply shortages, he was able to get everything he needed this year.

“The flower shortage that we were experiencing is pretty much over for us,” Filter said. “We’ve worked our way around to get what we need when we need it.”

Filter said that one thing he is short on is workers. English Garden Florist is hiring for various position, including shop workers and drivers.

