LVMPD investigate deadly crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred at West Charleston and Scholl Drive around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene. Officers have closed Charleston between Redwood St. and Torrey Pines Dr.

The road will be closed for a few hours until the preliminary investigation is completed.

