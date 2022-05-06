Las Vegas police investigate ‘suspicious item’ near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a “suspicious item” Friday morning near E. Sahara Avenue and McLeod Street.

According to LVMPD’s Larry Hadfield, the investigation is occurring in the 200 block of E. Sahara.

Police said the call came in at approximately 7:33 a.m.

RTC said on Twitter that as of 11:02 a.m., all roads in the area were clear.

#FASTALERT From 11:02 AM, May 06 2022

Update Paradise Rd NB After Sahara Ave

All lanes are clear — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 6, 2022

