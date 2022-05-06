Las Vegas police investigate ‘suspicious item’ near Sahara, McLeod
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a “suspicious item” Friday morning near E. Sahara Avenue and McLeod Street.
According to LVMPD’s Larry Hadfield, the investigation is occurring in the 200 block of E. Sahara.
Police said the call came in at approximately 7:33 a.m.
RTC said on Twitter that as of 11:02 a.m., all roads in the area were clear.
