Las Vegas group celebrating moms for Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local group dedicated to celebrating moms all year round is making it a little more special for Mother’s Day.

Fit4Mom Las Vegas works to create a community to support mothers at all stages of pregnancy and motherhood. The goal is to make moms strong both mentally and physically with online and in person fitness classes.

For the first time since 2019, Fit4Mom is hosting its annual Celebration of Moms. Owner, Jessica Peralta said in the past, this event has brought hundreds of moms with their babies in strollers for free stroller fitness classes, raffle giveaways, mini spa treatments and fun activities to keep the kids entertained.

The event kicks of Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. To register, click here.

