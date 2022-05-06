Gov. Sisolak announces plan to end Nevada’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced his intention to end Nevada’s State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 20.

The State of Emergency has been in place since March 2020, according to a news release, and has allowed Nevada “to respond to challegnes brought forward by the unprecedented pandemic.”

Between now and May 20, Gov. Sisolak says that Nevada will “continue to work with partners who are using the flexibility allowed by the Declaration of Emergency to ensure there is no gap in services when the emergency ends.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic tried and tested our State on every level. By working together across all levels of government and in every corner of the State, we kept prevented our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed and continued to provide services to Nevadans in need,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I am so grateful to all the Nevadans who worked through these trying times in service of the Silver State.”

The release notes that the emergency orders “gave flexibility for Nevada to respond to challenges as they arose.”

“A number of measures – including portions of Emergency Directive 11, which waived certain licensing requirements to allow the State to bring additional health care workers into hospitals, and allow certain doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical students to go to work under proper supervision to care for COVID-19 patients – are still in place, and the State is working with the appropriate partners as the emergency order ends,” the release states.

