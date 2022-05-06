Formula One purchases land near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Formula One group has agreed to purchase a chunk of land near the Las Vegas Strip.

Liberty Media Group, a parent group of Formula One, announced the purchase in its first quarter earnings call Friday.

The group said it purchased 39 acres east of the Las Vegas Strip for $240 million. The group said the area will be used for circuit design and the “pit paddock” among other hospitality and race support venues.

A spokesperson Liberty Media said the land was at the northeast corner of Koval and Harmon.

Formula One previously announced the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in November 2023.

