Forecast Outlook - 5/6/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend. It will be breezy during the afternoon hours with much stronger wind arriving on Sunday for Mother’s Day. The warmest weather this week will be today through Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 90s.

It will be breezy each afternoon with some passing clouds at times. Forecast wind gusts are in the 20-30 mph range. For the weekend, Saturday will be the warmer day with a forecast high of 93°. Wind will be a bit stronger with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

A cold storm passing through Northern Nevada will kick up even stronger wind on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Wind gusts in the 45-55 mph are possible with high temperatures falling back into the mid 80s.

We’ll be cooler early next week with highs in the mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. It will remain windy on Monday with gusts up to 40 mph. We’ll keep it breezy through Thursday with gusts hovering around 30 mph.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.