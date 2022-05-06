Advertisement

Eldorado student accused of attacking teacher to be evaluated for competency

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia (FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student accused of brutally attacking his teacher will be independently evaluated for competency.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia appeared virtually in Clark County District Court Friday morning for a competency hearing. Garcia was initially deemed competent but his attorney asked for an independent evaluation.

Garcia faces 15 felony charges of attempted murder, sexual assault and battery after the incident at Eldorado High School on April 7.

An investigation by LVMPD’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a student entered to talk about his grades. At some point, police say, the teen suspect became violent and began punching the teacher. Police said he strangled her until she lost consciousness.

After that, authorities said the suspect fled the classroom after the attack, and the victim was later found by another school employee. Police were able to identify the suspect as Garcia and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in the 5700 block of Cedar Avenue.

Garcia is set to appear in court again on May 27.

