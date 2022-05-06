Echo Bay launch at Lake Mead to close due to low water levels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was starting to get busy out on the lake earlier on Friday. Some boats already out on the water and some lines starting to form going up the boat ramp of people waiting to get their boats in the water.

Water levels are continuing to drop at Lake Mead, forcing Echo Bay launch to close on May 11.

The Echo Bay launch was constructed for boat launching down to a lake level elevation of 1,060 ft. and now has dropped even lower than that.

Map of Echo Bay launch at Lake Mead (FOX5)

If you are wanting to get out on the water this weekend, boaters will still be able to get access at Lake Mead from Hemenway Harbor, but make sure to check launch ramp status before arriving and prepare for longer wait times.

One person who came to the Hemenway boat launch Friday said she is expecting it to get busier at Hemenway Harbor as the weekend goes on.

“Some of the launches where we go like Temple Bar and South Cove, you can’t launch there at all, so you are stuck with just launching here and that is really the main issue. But once you are out there, plenty of water, plenty of beaches, it is great.”

Some people said only one of the ramps used to be open at Hemenway Harbor but now both are open. There’s hope this helps alleviate long wait times over the weekend.

