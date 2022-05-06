CCSD substitute arrested for allegedly bringing weapon to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A substitute teacher with Clark County School District was arrested for allegedly bringing a weapon on campus.

Aaron Bronley, 22, was arrested May 5 after an investigation at Shadow Ridge High School. He was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Bronley started as a substitute teacher with CCSD since February 2022, the district said. CCSD said he was removed the from the district’s substitute pool.

Additional details on the investigation weren’t immediately available.

