CCSD substitute arrested for allegedly bringing weapon to school

Aaron Bronley, 22.
Aaron Bronley, 22.(CCSDPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A substitute teacher with Clark County School District was arrested for allegedly bringing a weapon on campus.

Aaron Bronley, 22, was arrested May 5 after an investigation at Shadow Ridge High School. He was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Bronley started as a substitute teacher with CCSD since February 2022, the district said. CCSD said he was removed the from the district’s substitute pool.

Additional details on the investigation weren’t immediately available.

