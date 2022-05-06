CCSD addresses need for bus drivers with Saturday job fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is hosting a job fair this weekend to recruit bus drivers, and address the ongoing shortage locally and nationally.

CCSD is inviting people interested in bus driver positions to attend a job fair on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applicants can apply at the job fair and ask questions about the driver position. Current CCSD bus drivers will be available to discuss the duties of job.

CCSD provides paid training and assistance in obtaining the proper driver’s license. Applicants will have the opportunity to ride in a bus around the bus yard to get a feel for what it is like to be a driver.

The starting hourly rate for bus drivers was recently raised by the school district to $21.67.

The district will hold additional job fairs at the Richard C. White Transportation Center: May 21, June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.