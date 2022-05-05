Some Nevadans to receive part of $1.5M TurboTax settlement after accused of deceiving customers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that his office has secured $1.5 million from Intuit after the company was accused of deceiving low-income Americans into paying for free tax services on TurboTax.

According to a news release, Nevada has secured $1,544,628 as part of a multi-state agreement in which Intuit will page a total of $141 million to consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Intuit must also suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that “lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services.”

The release states that all 50 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the agreement.

AG Ford’s office said that the agreement provides for restitution to be paid to 49,883 Nevada customers who were “deceived into paying to file their federal tax return.” Those eligible will automatically receive notices and a check by mail, AG Ford’s office said.

“We will not stand by as companies misrepresent and deceive customers into purchasing their goods or services,” said AG Ford. “If companies are not truthful in their advertising and their dealings with the public they will be held accountable.”

