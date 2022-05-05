Retired Las Vegas police offer reward for bodies found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two retired police officers in Las Vegas are offering a reward for those who find bodies at Lake Mead after human remains were found in a barrel at the lake last weekend.

Retired officers David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor of The Problem Solver show are offering a $5,000 reward to divers who find any remaining bodies from Lake Mead. The show said they are offering a reward in an effort to bring closure to the friends and families of victims and to assist local law enforcement with their investigation.

The $5,000 reward will be paid from funds from the show. To donate to the reward fund, contact The Problem Solver at 702-999-1111 or 1-833-TIPSCASH. A fund will be set up to pay reward money to divers that locate these deceased victims.

