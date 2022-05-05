Advertisement

Retired Las Vegas police offer reward for bodies found at Lake Mead

Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s.
Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two retired police officers in Las Vegas are offering a reward for those who find bodies at Lake Mead after human remains were found in a barrel at the lake last weekend.

Retired officers David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor of The Problem Solver show are offering a $5,000 reward to divers who find any remaining bodies from Lake Mead. The show said they are offering a reward in an effort to bring closure to the friends and families of victims and to assist local law enforcement with their investigation.

The $5,000 reward will be paid from funds from the show. To donate to the reward fund, contact The Problem Solver at 702-999-1111 or 1-833-TIPSCASH.  A fund will be set up to  pay reward money to divers  that locate these deceased victims.

