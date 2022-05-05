Advertisement

Police report: Both drivers at fault in crash that injured Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. In her quest to be Nevada's next governor, Las Vegas city councilwoman Fiore has been spending thousands on television ads. But instead of airing them only in the Las Vegas media market to be seen by millions of voters, she's also targeting an audience of one. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Fla., media market likely so they can be seen by former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said both drivers were at fault in a crash involving Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Monday, according to a traffic crash report released by the department.

The report provided new details into the crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. May 2 near Centennial Parkway and Tenaya Way.

Two vehicles were involved: a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and Fiore’s silver 2020 BMW. The Chevrolet was turning left into an apartment complex on Centennial Parkway and the front passenger side of the Chevrolet and the front of the BMW collided. Both vehicles sustained “major damage” and the airbags were deployed, the report said.

Fiore was taken to University Medical Center for treatment while the other driver stayed at the scene. Later, that driver took themselves to Centennial Hospital for treatment.

Police said neither driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver of the Chevrolet claimed that Fiore didn’t signal a lane change and appeared to be turning before hitting the Chevrolet. Fiore told police the Chevrolet driver was at fault and denied changing lanes or being distracted during the crash.

Police determined the Chevrolet driver was at primary fault for failing to yield the right of way for Fiore. Fiore was also determined to be at fault for failing to maintain a single travel lane, the LVMPD report said.

Fiore’s campaign team said she suffered from a concussion, several broken bones and contusions from the crash. Fiore did not attend Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Fiore is currently running for state treasurer after previously attempting to run for governor.

