Nevada Democrats submit bid to host first-in-nation primary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Democratic Party on Thursday announced that it submit a formal bid to the Democratic National Committee to host the first primary of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Making the Silver State the host of the first presidential primary in the nation isn't just about doing the right thing for Nevada - it's about giving every American better representation from the start of the election cycle. We're proud to see NV make its formal bid for first! pic.twitter.com/Jr17tZ8eDl — NV Dems (@nvdems) May 5, 2022

A full copy of the statement can be read below:

“This week the Nevada State Democratic Party formally submitted its bid for our state to host the first presidential primary in the nation. We’re excited to see Nevada make a strong entry into the pre-window selection process and our gratitude goes out to each and every one of our Democratic leaders who helped bring us to this point.

“Without question, Nevada’s broad demographic, geographic, economic diversity, and battleground status make us uniquely qualified for the critical role of shaping the direction of the race to the White House. Making Nevada the first-in-the-nation primary would benefit the entire country, ensuring that voice is given to a truly representative cross-section of the American public and laying the groundwork for winning our battleground state – and the White House – in the general election. By allowing our Democratic candidates to meet with voters representing a broader range of backgrounds and issues from the very start in an accessible primary election, future presidential campaigns will be more attuned to the concerns of all Americans.

“Although breaking from tradition is never easy, Nevada has a powerful argument to make to the DNC that this is the right choice for our party and for the entire country. Over the coming months, we look forward to showcasing Nevada’s strengths and making the case that the first-in-the-nation primary should be hosted in a state that reflects the rest of America.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.