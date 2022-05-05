Nevada cannabis regulators: No alcohol in marijuana lounges, other measures planned to curb DUI risks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Cannabis officials in Nevada have drafted regulations to address public safety concerns surrounding future lounges, and prevent customers from getting high then getting behind the wheel.

No alcohol will be allowed in any lounges in Nevada, according to Tyler Klimas, executive director of the Cannabis Compliance Board.

“At least to start, there’s not going to be alcohol allowed. Polysubstance use is a very real issue and a big issue that we’ve learned a lot about, working with our partners in law enforcement,” Klimas said. “How do we put ourselves in the best position to protect public safety?”

In draft regulations, set for approval in late June, the board outlines measures such as state-mandated worker training and classes to spot intoxication and over-intoxication. All workers must register as state agents, Klimas said.

“A lot of the protections are going to come on the front end from training and training requirements. [Workers] need to be trained on how to identify overconsumption, how to identify somebody that maybe is coming in already intoxicated,” Kilmas said.

Lounges will be encouraged to partner with rideshares, and create “no tow” policies so customers can leave their vehicles overnight, if necessary.

Potential signage inside lounges would remind customers of the law and effects of consumption: “It is against the law to drive while impaired by cannabis,” or “The intoxicating effects ... may be delayed by two hours or more.”

Klimas said education for customers will be crucial.

“We expect as people come to visit Las Vegas, there’s going to be some people who have never consumed cannabis before. So how do we make sure that they’re talking to somebody at the lounge, or educating them about cannabis, making sure they’re not leading them down a path of overconsumption?” Kilmas said.

Cannabis Compliance Board officials would monitor enforcement of the rules by establishments.

Fines for noncompliance could range from $5,000 to $1 million, Klimas said.

