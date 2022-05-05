Advertisement

Naloxone available without prescription throughout Nevada

Naloxone
Naloxone(KPTV)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As part of an effort to prevent drug overdose deaths in Nevada, the life-saving medication Naloxone is now available for free throughout the state without a prescription.

Naloxone is an Federal Drug Administration-approved medication that rapidly reverses and opioid overdose, and can stop a fatal overdose.

Health experts said better access to the medication can help curb overdose deaths.

The Nevada State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System reported that accidental drug overdoses have increased 20% from January 2020 to June 2021. The report said two-thirds of those deaths involved an opioid.

You can reach out to the following resources for Naloxone or other treatment:

- Crisis Support Services of NevadaCall: 1-800-273-8255Text: CARE to 839863

- NAMI Peer Support Warm Line775-241-4212

- National Drug Helpline1-844-289-0879

- NVOpioidresponse.org

