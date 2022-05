LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in downtown Las Vegas had quite the Wednesday when they hit a massive slot jackpot.

According to a tweet from The D, the guest, who was not named, was playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine when they hit the jackpot.

According to the property, the jackpot was worth $1,437,768.17.

