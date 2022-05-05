Forecast Outlook - 5/5/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend. It will be breezy during the afternoon hours with much stronger wind arriving on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

The warmest weather this week will be Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. It will be breezy each afternoon with some passing clouds at times. Forecast wind gusts are in the 20-30 mph range.

For the weekend, Saturday will be the warmer day. A cold storm passing through Northern Nevada will kick up stronger wind on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Wind gusts in the 45-55 mph are possible with high temperatures falling back into the mid 80s.

We’ll be even cooler early next week with highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. It will remain windy on Monday with gusts up to 40 mph. We stay cool and breezy through Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 70s.

