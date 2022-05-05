Caridad offers free makeovers ahead of Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local charity gave away complimentary makeovers ahead of Mother’s Day.

Caridad is a local charity that works to reintegrate formerly homeless veterans.

On Wednesday, May 4, the organization partnered to give out free makeup and hair makeovers as an early Mother’s Day gift to women living at Hebron, a Caridad property that offers low-cost housing to veterans. Caridad expected about 25 women to participate.

Several local hair and makeup artists offered their time for the event.

“It makes me feel great. But it’s more about how the ladies feel. We want to make them feel great. We want them to look and feel their best as well as they get an early Mother’s Day gift,” said Sammy Aguilar, a professional make-up artist.

