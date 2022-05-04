Advertisement

Nantucket votes to allow anyone to go topless on beaches

In this Thursday June 18, 2015 photo, Nantucket's Sankaty Head Light is bathed in late...
In this Thursday June 18, 2015 photo, Nantucket's Sankaty Head Light is bathed in late afternoon sunshine on Nantucket island. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)(William J. Kole | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Nantucket is a step closer to allowing anyone who chooses regardless of gender to go topless on the Massachusetts resort island’s beaches.

The Gender Equality on Beaches bylaw amendment passed 327-242 at Tuesday night’s annual town meeting, according to published reports. The measure is not a done deal. It still requires approval from the state attorney general’s office.

The bylaw was proposed by seventh-generation Nantucket resident Dorothy Stover and reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach” in town.

Under state law, only men can go topless in public.

Stover told WBUR that she knows some people who are against the measure, but the overwhelming reaction has been positive. Her hope is to normalize bodies of all shapes and sizes and foster an environment of acceptance, she said.

Stover spoke in defense of her proposal, pointing out that many communities already allow anyone who chooses to go topless on public beaches, The Boston Globe reported.

A proposed amendment to exempt Children’s and Jetties beaches, both popular with families and tourists, was withdrawn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
In remarks Saturday, comedian Trevor Noah called the White House Correspondents' Association...
Trevor Noah jokingly calls correspondents' dinner 'superspreader event'
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
LIVE: Biden highlights fiscal responsibility, deficit reduction
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, authorities said.
Alabama corrections officer and inmate considered ‘dangerous,’ US Marshal Service says