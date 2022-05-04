Man killed following hit-run crash near Harmon, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a hit-run crash Tuesday night that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Decatur and Harmon for a person in the roadway.

Police located a man, possibly in his 50s to 60s laying in the travel lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the man was likely a victim of a hit-run crash.

Decatur is closed in all directions between Harmon and Royal Ridge Drive while police conduct their investigation.

This is developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

