Advertisement

Man killed following hit-run crash near Harmon, Decatur

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a hit-run crash Tuesday night that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Decatur and Harmon for a person in the roadway.

Police located a man, possibly in his 50s to 60s laying in the travel lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the man was likely a victim of a hit-run crash.

Decatur is closed in all directions between Harmon and Royal Ridge Drive while police conduct their investigation.

This is developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One of the new cameras in Altavista.
Residents voice concerns over Rhodes Ranch speed enforcement, visibility cameras
Clark County commissioner suggests permanently closing Las Vegas Strip to vehicle traffic
County Commissioner supports shutting down Strip to vehicle traffic
Advocates rally at the Federal Courthouse for reproductive rights
Advocates rally at the Federal Courthouse for reproductive rights
Foster Parents Needed
Clark County looking for new foster parents to care for infants