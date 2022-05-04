Advertisement

LVMPD investigate shooting near Tropicana, Nellis

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting near Tropicana Ave. and Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting near Tropicana Ave. and Nellis Blvd.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to police, officers responded near 2:00 a.m. to a call of a shooting, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are responding. Police said the investigation is active and Tropicana is closed in both directions from Nellis to Denning St.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

