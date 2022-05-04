Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination for games

FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium during overtime of an NFL football game between the Las...
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium during overtime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(AP Photo/David Becker, File)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend games next season.

The Raiders were one of the first teams to require COVID-19 vaccination to attend games for the 2021-22 season. In an email to season ticket holders sent Wednesday, the team said they will be dropping that requirement. Masks will also not be required.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the advice and guidelines of federal and state medical professionals to create a safe environment for our staff, players and fans,” the email reads. “Based on the latest information, we are confident that we can provide that safe environment without the extra precautions of vaccinations and masks.”

The Raiders hosted vaccination events outside of Allegiant Stadium throughout the last season to encourage vaccination for attendees. Those who weren’t vaccinated were previously required to wear masks.

A request for comment to the team was not immediately returned.

