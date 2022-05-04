Las Vegas man found guilty of killing 14 year-old son

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man arrested for the murder of his son over his sexuality has been found guilty.

Wendell Melton was arrested in 2017 in the shooting death of his 14 year-old son Giovanni Melton. A jury found Wendell guilty on all counts Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Wendell claimed Giovanni attacked him and the shooting was accidental.

Giovanni’s mother Veronica Melton said for her, justice in the case would be Wendell spending life in prison.

Jurors will return to court tomorrow for the penalty phase of the trial.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.