Advertisement

Las Vegas man found guilty of killing 14 year-old son

Wendell Melton
Wendell Melton(Henderson Police Department)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man arrested for the murder of his son over his sexuality has been found guilty.

Wendell Melton was arrested in 2017 in the shooting death of his 14 year-old son Giovanni Melton. A jury found Wendell guilty on all counts Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Wendell claimed Giovanni attacked him and the shooting was accidental.

Giovanni’s mother Veronica Melton said for her, justice in the case would be Wendell spending life in prison.

Jurors will return to court tomorrow for the penalty phase of the trial.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Substitute teaching
Former emergency sub shares experience applying to Clark County School District
Arrest report: Grave dug in Las Vegas couple’s backyard after 4-month-old found dead
Needles, trash found outside Las Vegas restaurant
Las Vegas business becomes dumping ground for biohazardous materials, causing dangerous disposal
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police looking for DNA to help identify body in barrel