Hawaii could soon have the highest minimum wage in the country

House Bill 2510 would increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour by October, then $15 by 2024 and finally $18 by 2026.(WDAM)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s minimum wage could soon be the highest in the nation ― going from $10.10 an hour to $18 by 2028.

It is up to Gov. David Ige to make the final call.

He’s said that he is in support of the wage increase.

Last Friday, the measure to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage got legislative approval.

The conference committee vote to approve was unanimous, although state Rep. Val Okimoto voted with reservations because of the wage tip credit.

“Working families are going to be getting a huge boost in income, which is well overdue.” said Nate Hix, director of Living Wage Hawaii.

The tip credit will also rise from 75 cents per hour to $1.50 per hour by 2028.

State report: Single adult on Oahu needs to earn $18 an hour to cover basic needs

The argument against the minimum wage hike was that it would hit small businesses hard. But supporters said paying people more will allow them to put more money back into the economy.

