Former CCSD teacher, pastor pleads guilty to attempted lewdness with child

Reynaldo Crespin
Reynaldo Crespin(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County School District teacher and pastor has entered a guilty plea to attempted lewdness with a child, court records show.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempted lewdness with a child in Clark County District Court, records show. Crespin previously faced two counts sexual assault against a person under 14 and two counts of sexual assault against a person under 16 along with five counts of lewdness.

Crespin was arrested in Albuquerque, N.M. after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was wanted for sex crimes against children.

Crespin is a former teacher at Hickey Elementary School and was a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church. CCSD said he was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.

Crespin’s sentencing was set for Aug. 15.

