Forecast Outlook - 5/4/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with daytime highs back into the low to mid 80s. The warmest weather this week will be Thursday through Saturday as high pressure builds in and high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s.

It will be breezy each afternoon with gusts 20 to 30 MPH and some passing clouds at times.

For the weekend, Saturday will stay warm with the afternoon breeze. A cold storm passing through Northern Nevada will kick up stronger wind on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with high temperatures falling back into the mid to low 80s.

We’ll be even cooler early next week with highs in the mid to low 70s Monday and Tuesday. Any rain associated with these fast moving storms looks to stay north, keeping us dry over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.