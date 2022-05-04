Advertisement

Firehouse Subs offering free food to those named Luke. Leia or Ben on Wednesday

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of “Star Wars” Day, aka “May the 4th,” those with certain names can enjoy some free food on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Las Vegas Valley residents named Luke, Leia or Ben can enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase. The offer is part of Firehouse Sub’s “Name of the Day” offer.

The sandwich shop says that guests with the same first name as that day’s promotion can show their photo ID to redeem their free medium sub with any purchase.

For more information, visit: FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay

