Feds: Man sold marijuana at home from a vending machine

FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020....
FILE - Marijuana plants are pictured at a growing facility in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26, 2020. Republicans in the Oklahoma House are unveiling a package of new restrictions on the medical marijuana industry. The 12-point plan announced Monday, March 7, 2022, is designed to crack down on the number of illegal growers who are selling cannabis on the black market. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A man told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his Detroit home, federal agents said.

The man, who has a felony record, was arrested last week and charged with illegally possessing guns. He explained how he made a living when agents arrived in March with a search warrant.

The man “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing.

Agents, acting on a tip, were aware of the machine because they had made purchases to collect evidence in February and March.

Agents seized 18 firearms in the house, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of suspected marijuana. The man was released on bond by a federal magistrate judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

