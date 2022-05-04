County Commissioner supports shutting down Strip to vehicle traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After the NFL Draft took over much of the Las Vegas Strip for three days, a Clark County Commissioner tweeted an idea about closing it to vehicle traffic permanently.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom tweeted: “One interesting aspect of the draft is the closing of the strip - I think we should consider doing this permanently, people love walking between the properties.”

Segerblom isn’t pushing to close the entire strip 24/7 anytime soon, but said the NFL Draft, along with New Year’s Eve and the Rock N Roll Running Series, proves it can be closed for major events.

“In the future when you have a big convention like CES Convention, try to do it then,” said Segerblom.

Segerblom thinks eventually it could become the norm.

“Wouldn’t be that hard to close it at nighttime, open it up in the early morning,” Segerblom said.

Segerblom remembers when Freemont street was still drivable when he was in high school.

“We used to drive up and down Freemont Street. That was the big thing you did on a Friday and Saturday night. For a long time after they closed it, I don’t think it got used that much but now if you go down there it is on fire. The interaction and energy is really fun so to me that would be a good example of where we could go but again we would want to start baby steps,” Segerblom said.

“Fremont Street was a small two-lane road that dead ends at Main Street. Las Vegas Boulevard is a main thoroughfare with either three or four lanes each direction,” said FOX5 traffic expert Ken Smith.

Smith believes shutting down the Strip permanently would be a huge challenge traffic wise.

“63,000 cars per day use Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo per Nevada Department of Transportation statistics… where are all those cars going to go?,” Smith said.

The county’s agreement with Formula 1 to put race cars on the Strip over the next 10 years would prevent the roadway from becoming a permeant pedestrian walkway until at least the end of that contract, but tourists we spoke to said they’d feel safer.

What do you think? Vote in our Twitter poll:

https://twitter.com/fox5vegas/status/1521508379272769536?s=20&t=w7tskce4ungyn5b6yq_sbw

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.