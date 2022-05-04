Clark County looking for new foster parents to care for infants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is looking for new foster parents to help care for an influx infants.

So far this year, 467 children under the age of one have come into the system, well above previous years. During 2021, there were 793 infants and in 2020 there were 781, according to the county officials.

“Anyone that is interested in providing a loving home, that can provide that care for children, you do not have to be a stay at home parent, you can be a working parent, and we have lots of services and support,” said Kevin Schiller, the deputy county manager.

There are more than 3,400 children in the County’s foster care system on any given day.

“Our call out in the current structure is really an emergency and it’s not permanent, it’s temporary while we attempt to reunify, there are situations where can’t reunify children back into their biological home but that is our number one goal,” Schiller said.

Foster parents are required to go through training and become licensed before they can begin caring for a foster child.

Compensation is typically around $700 per month per child.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can visit ClarkCountyFosterCare.com, email Countmein@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or call (702) 455-0181.

