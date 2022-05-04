Artists invited to take part in art exhibition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are an artist or maybe even an aspiring artist and at least 50 years old, you could take part in an upcoming exhibition. It is part of the Celebrating Life Exhibition at the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

There are a number of categories including painting, photography and ceramics.

There’s no cost to enter but time is running out, entries are due by May 18th. All those who submit their work will get to attend a reception and the awards ceremony on May 27th.

The artist who is judged best in show will win 500 dollars.

Check out the website for all the details.

