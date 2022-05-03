Trucking companies, schools forced to pass along diesel costs to customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trucking companies can’t catch a break, as diesel prices reach an all-time high.

The current average in Nevada is $5.395 per gallon, which is 66 cents higher than a week ago, according to AAA.

“We have no control in the fuel,” said Clint Capurro, owner of Capurro Trucking. “It’s going to be between $700 and a thousand dollars a day, per truck.”

He says all his business can do is adjust. One way to do that is by passing on costs to customers.

“A lot of stuff is really hard to pass on, because you bid a job for these guys last year, now the fuel is this way,” said Capurro. “We always have a disclaimer in there for fuel but is very hard for the contractors to suck that up and sometimes they do. 100 percent, the consumer pays for everything when the consumer is not happy to pay that much more then the economy is going to be affected.”

Trucking companies aren’t the only ones passing along the fuel surcharges, some trucking schools had to raise their class prices to help sustain their business.

Jesse Harding, owner of Desert Knight CDL School in Sparks says not only are new students paying about 20% more for tuition, but the school went from using eight trucks to four.

“500 dollars for one truck and before maybe 300,” said Harding, referring to the price to fill up trucks.

Both Capurro and Harding have seen their profit margins negatively affected.

“The inflation we’re seeing right now is most certainly the most impactful,” said Capurro.

“We’re not making a lot of money, we just try to help the community,” said Harding. “When we have a student that graduates, the smile on their faces is priceless.”

From here, it’s a waiting game with hopes that fuel supplies have no constraints in the future and fuel surcharges are no longer necessary.

