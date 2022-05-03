Police call for changes to Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stabbings, robberies, narcotic sales and sex crimes are some of the things Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said are happening on pedestrian bridges on the Strip.

Metro brought its concerns to the Clark County Commission Tuesday.

When you are out on the Strip and on the bridges, they can get crowded. LVMPD said when crowds form on the bridges, it can and has created opportunity for criminal activity.

The county is looking at adopting an ordinance that would update the definition of these pedestrian bridges to crosswalks. This means the beggars and buskers would not be allowed to stop on these bridges, and neither would tourists. People would have to continue walking just like they would when crossing the street.

LVMPD said because the bridges are at an elevated position, it is harder for them to see what crimes are happening.

“Officers, we operate at grade so that means at the street level we are at the sidewalks, it is hard to actually see the activities that are taking place when on the streets because somebody might actually be sitting or stationary sleeping or what not and carrying any kind of activity up on that bridge,” said an officer from Metro.

During public comment, one man said he supports artists and musicians on the bridge.

“There’s a young man he plays the electronic violin, he has made it to the final round of AGT,” said a Las Vegas resident. “He is going to be a success story of the people doing what they love.”

A lawyer also told county commissioners the ordinance does not infringe on peoples First Amendment rights.

Metro said their goal is to not issue tickets or conduct enforcements but to have the opportunity to first issue a warning and remove confusion around what officers can do and what they can enforce.

County commissioners decided to continue the motion for another public hearing in June.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.