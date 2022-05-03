Advertisement

Nellis explosives unit responds to bomb threat at Creech Air Force Base

By Chanel Ridley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Creech Air Force base has confirmed a bomb threat at the main gate of its facility on Tuesday.

According to Creech Air Force Base’s Sgt. Dillon White, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit from Nellis Air Force Base is on also on scene and assisting to clear the threat at Creech’s main gate.

Crews have been investigating the incident since approximately 10 a.m., Sgt. White said

Nevada State Police have blocked off access from U.S. 95 to Creech Air Force Base as a result of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

