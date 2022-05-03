Advertisement

More shows added to free concert series in downtown Las Vegas

(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it has added more shows to its free concert series in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, seven additional shows have been added to the line up for the “Downtown Rocks” free concert series.

The shows kicked off on Saturday, April 23, and run on various weekends through Saturday, Nov. 19, when the shows conclude with a performance by Stone Temple Pilots.

Fremont Street provided an updated schedule of performances:

Saturday, May 28: X Ambassadors

Sunday, May 29: Starship featuring Micky Thomas

Saturday, June 25: 10,000 Maniacs | Dishwalla | The Calling

Saturday, July 4: Molly Hatchet | Nitty Gritty Dirt Band | Mackenzie Porter

Saturday, July 23: Sebastian Bach

Saturday, July 30: Hoobastank | Soul Asylum |Alien Ant Farm

Saturday, August 13: Theory of a Deadman | Saliva

Saturday, August 20: Simple Plan

Saturday, September 3: Rick Springfield/ Men at Work/ John Waite

Saturday, September 10: The Pretty Reckless

Saturday, October 15: Jelly Roll

Saturday, October 22: Slaughter | Vixen | The Sweet

Saturday, November 19: Stone Temple Pilots

