More shows added to free concert series in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it has added more shows to its free concert series in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, seven additional shows have been added to the line up for the “Downtown Rocks” free concert series.
The shows kicked off on Saturday, April 23, and run on various weekends through Saturday, Nov. 19, when the shows conclude with a performance by Stone Temple Pilots.
Fremont Street provided an updated schedule of performances:
Saturday, May 28: X Ambassadors
Sunday, May 29: Starship featuring Micky Thomas
Saturday, June 25: 10,000 Maniacs | Dishwalla | The Calling
Saturday, July 4: Molly Hatchet | Nitty Gritty Dirt Band | Mackenzie Porter
Saturday, July 23: Sebastian Bach
Saturday, July 30: Hoobastank | Soul Asylum |Alien Ant Farm
Saturday, August 13: Theory of a Deadman | Saliva
Saturday, August 20: Simple Plan
Saturday, September 3: Rick Springfield/ Men at Work/ John Waite
Saturday, September 10: The Pretty Reckless
Saturday, October 15: Jelly Roll
Saturday, October 22: Slaughter | Vixen | The Sweet
Saturday, November 19: Stone Temple Pilots
