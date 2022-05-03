Michele Fiore injured in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Councilwoman Michele Fiore was hospitalized after a car crash in Las Vegas Monday night.

Fiore’s campaign team sent a press release stating that Fiore was taken to UMC Trauma for “emergency treatment, bloodwork and a CAT Scan.” The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near Centennial Parkway and Tenaya Way.

Rory McShane with Fiore’s campaign team said Fiore was by herself in the vehicle when the crash occurred with another vehicle.

Fiore reportedly suffered from a concussion, several broken bones and contusions. Fiore was hospitalized and released Tuesday morning. When asked if Fiore would attend Wednesday’s city council meeting, McShane said she would follow doctor’s orders.

“We would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Fire for their quick response to the Councilwoman’s police call,” her team said in a statement.

