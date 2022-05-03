Las Vegas police say remains found in barrel at Lake Mead from mid ‘70s-early ‘80s

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that the human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead over the weekend are believed to be decades old.

In a news release Tuesday, LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that it is believed it was a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police say that based on clothing and footwear the victim was found in, detectives believe the victim was killed sometime in the mid ‘70s to early ‘80s.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

Las Vegas police were called to Lake Mead Sunday at approximately 5:45 p.m. after being notified by the National Park Service of the discovery of a barrel containing human remains.

