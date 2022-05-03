Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate crash near Sahara Avenue, 17th Street

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a crash near East Sahara Avenue and South 17th Street around 3:24 p.m. involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Medical with serious injuries police said.

Westbound and Eastbound Sahara Avenue near the crash scene were blocked off while police conducted their investigation.

Police said it is early in their investigation to determine if speed or impairment were factors.

This is a developing situation, check back with FOX5 for updates.

