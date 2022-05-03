Advertisement

Kitten rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire

Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire(The Animal Foundation)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four week-old kitten was rescued from a dumpster fire in Las Vegas.

The Animal Foundation is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery. The shelter doesn’t have many details on how Savannah was caught in the fire, but she suffered burnt paws, singed fur and whiskers.

Caption

Savannah is on medication to help with pain and is in an incubator to warm her up. The Animal Foundation said she will be going to a foster home to heal.

To donate to Savannah’s care, visit animalfoundation.com/savannah.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
Bureau of Reclamation makes Colorado River water release changes, sending Lake Mead even lower
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Kitten saved from dumpster fire
Steve Francisco Garcia, 21.
Kingman man arrested after allegedly impregnating 16-year-old
Councilwoman Michele Fiore injured in Las Vegas crash
Councilwoman Michele Fiore recovering after Las Vegas crash