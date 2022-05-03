Advertisement

Kingman man arrested after allegedly impregnating 16-year-old

Steve Francisco Garcia, 21.
Steve Francisco Garcia, 21.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An Arizona man was arrested after he allegedly impregnated a teenager.

Steve Francisco Garcia, 21, from Kingman, AZ, was arrested on May 2, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Detectives said they learned a 16-year-old girl was pregnant by an adult. The father was alleged to be Garcia, who reportedly had a sexual relationship with the victim “for the past several years.”

MCSO said Garcia was already in custody for unrelated charges. Garcia was additionally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual conduct with a minor.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety was notified of the investigation, MCSO said.

