Henderson police investigating injury crash involving motorcycle near Wigwam, Pecos

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating an injury crash Tuesday afternoon near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.

Henderson police say that the crash involves a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police advised that there will be “significant traffic delays” in the area as the intersection will be closed for the next 2-3 hours while they investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

