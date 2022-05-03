Henderson police investigating injury crash involving motorcycle near Wigwam, Pecos
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating an injury crash Tuesday afternoon near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.
Henderson police say that the crash involves a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police advised that there will be “significant traffic delays” in the area as the intersection will be closed for the next 2-3 hours while they investigate.
No additional information was immediately available.
