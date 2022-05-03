Henderson police investigating injury crash involving motorcycle near Wigwam, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating an injury crash Tuesday afternoon near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.

Henderson police say that the crash involves a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police advised that there will be “significant traffic delays” in the area as the intersection will be closed for the next 2-3 hours while they investigate.

@HendersonNVPD is investigating an injury accident at Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.



There will be significant traffic delays as the intersection is closed for the next 2-3 hours while the investigation takes place.



We ask everyone to avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/YskKzWEeuZ — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) May 3, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.