Forecast Outlook - 5/3/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind will be shifting out of the north Tuesday morning, bringing some of the stronger wind around the northwest Las Vegas Valley with gusts 25 to 35 MPH possible this morning. The wind will be lighter into the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs back into the mid 80s. The warmest weather this week will be on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

It will be breezy at times with some more clouds rolling in on Friday. For the weekend, Saturday will be the warmer day with an afternoon breeze. High temperatures will be running in the low 90s.

A cold storm passing through Northern Nevada will kick up stronger wind on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with high temperatures falling back into the low 80s and upper 70s. All rain stays north, keeping us dry through the rest of the week.

