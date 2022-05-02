World famous stained glass artwork on display in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some of the most beautiful stained glass artwork in the world is on display at Bally’s Silver Ballroom through May 4. The Roots of Humanity Foundation’s, ‘The Seven Pillars of Humanity’ by stained glass artist Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios.

The pillars depict seven characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.

Each of the Seven Pillar panels are 3.5 feet wide by 7 feet tall. Each panel illustrates landscapes of one of the seven continents. Mother Earth is surrounded by children of the world, each of which is representing human experiences.

Some of the most beautiful stained glass artwork in the world is on display at Bally’s Silver Ballroom through May 4. (Roots of Humanity Foundation)

7k Metals created pure gold notes illustrating the stained glass art of each of the Seven Pillars of Humanity.

The Roots of Humanity Foundation, will present 7k Metals its Seven Pillars of Humanity Unity Award as an appreciation for the company’s work in uniting humanity through its message and the art depictions of its product offerings at approximately 8:00 pm, May 3.

“Like the Seven Pillars of Humanity, 7k utilizes beautiful art on their products depicting the best characteristics of humankind,” said artist Tom Holdman, founding board member of the Roots of Humanity Foundation. “We are pleased to show how united we are, by recognizing them with the Seven Pillars of Humanity Unity Award. We are proud to have our Seven Pillars art as part of their Cook Island gold notes.”

This is the first annual giving of the seven awards. 7k Metals is the first to receive the Seven Pillar Unity award.

Some of the most beautiful stained glass artwork in the world is on display at Bally’s Silver Ballroom through May 4. (Roots of Humanity Foundation)

The Foundation raises funds to create stained glass art projects around the world. It is currently focused on creating the Sphere of Light project in Lehi, Utah a momentous experience of stained glass structure and art.

Some of the most beautiful stained glass artwork in the world is on display at Bally’s Silver Ballroom through May 4. (Roots of Humanity Foundation)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.