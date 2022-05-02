Advertisement

Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood

By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed a mountain lion was spotted in the Spring Valley area.

LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the mountain lion was spotted in the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. The mountain lion was spotted on private property.

Parra said the department is assisting the Nevada Department of Wildlife in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

