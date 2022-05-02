Man accused of throwing rock at 2 elderly women had several previous rock-throwing incidents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of throwing a rock at two elderly women while in their car had several previous rock-throwing incidents, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Joshua Olson is accused of throwing a rock into a car on Sunset and Pecos on April 15, injuring an 84 year-old woman and 95 year-old woman, LVMPD said. One woman had a head laceration and the other woman had multiple broken bones in her face and multiple lacerations, an arrest report said.

LVMPD was able to find some surveillance in the area and sent out a media alert on April 22 to help find the suspect. On April 23, a citizen flagged down an officer and identified the suspect as Olson.

Olson was wanted for multiple similar incidents involving rocks and vehicles:

March 23, reportedly threw a rock into a victim’s car

March 15, accused of throwing rock through restaurant front door

Dec. 14, 2021, accused of throwing rock into front windshield

Dec. 3, 2021, accused of throwing rock at another windshield

Nov. 13, 2021, accused of throwing rock at body of car

Sept. 2, 2021, accused of throwing rock into windshield

Police indicate there’s a “clear pattern” of Olson throwing rocks at vehicles and windows, the report said. Olson was arrested April 26.

In an interview with police, Olson said he didn’t remember the April 15 incident but admitted to throwing rocks before. When given some of the details on the incident, Olson said it started to “ring a bell,” the report said. Olson was shown surveillance video of himself throwing rocks in same location, said he was “breaking all kinds of” stuff. Olson admitted he chose that vehicle “because it was there,” the report said.

