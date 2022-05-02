Advertisement

Las Vegas woman convicted of scamming elderly person in West Virginia

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making bombs in his apartment.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Nevada woman has been convicted of scamming an elderly person in West Virginia by claiming the person had won $1 million.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of West Virginia said Shelly Anne Leipham, 66, of Las Vegas, called the person in Harrison County, said the person won the prize and directed that nearly $25,000 be sent to her by mail and wire during a two-year period.

Leipham faces up to 20 years in prison on each of three counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud and three counts of money laundering, the prosecutor’s office said. She also faces fines of $250,000 to $500,000 on each count, and the government is seeking a money judgment of more than $336,000, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

A federal jury convicted Leipham last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers
Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers
The NFL Draft wasn’t just about sports. For many locals, it was an opportunity; not only for...
NFL Draft employed locals, and gave Las Vegas musicians the national stage after a tough two years
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top...
Las Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead