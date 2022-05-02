Advertisement

Henderson police investigate crash involving motorcycle, box truck

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a box truck.

According to Henderson police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. near North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a box truck, police said. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said that preliminarily, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.

North Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive were closed in all directions for the investigation.

