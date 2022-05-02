Free self-defense classes for CCSD teachers and staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Teachers and school administrators are signing up for self-defense classes after several incidents of school violence at Clark County School District campuses.

On Saturday afternoon, Lee Sakai offered a free self-defense class at his Jiu-Jitsu studio called Samurai Training Center in Henderson. The free class was for CCSD and Charter school teachers and staff.

Sakai said it was put together last minute but a couple of people did show up including Heather Wiedenheft, a CCSD administrator.

“I think just being aware of which spots are able to be manipulated and controlled. And then the special awareness – just keeping space will be really helpful,” Wiedenheft said.

She appreciates different Martial Arts studios offering to teach educators basic fundamentals of self-defense.

“I think it’s really nice they’re providing this to the community and just different alternatives for helping protect our schools, our students, our teachers, everybody,” Wiedenheft said.

Sakai was happy to show how simple moves can be.

“I was kind of shocked or more elated that when I showed them certain moves, they’re like wow- it’s easy. Yeah it is easy the whole thing though is we need to keep doing it diligently,” Sakai said.

He’ll be holding another free class in a couple of weeks.

“People are a little apprehensive maybe. Like not knowing what it’s about. But once they walk into my school and see my students and my assistants it’s just a peaceful place it’s no different than any other Martial Art,” Sakai said.

Gracie Barra Henderson offered a free class for teachers on Sunday morning.

Legacy Martial Arts will be holding two free classes on May 21st.

